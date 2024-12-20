Rupee recovers from all-time low, gains 10 paise to 85.03 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee saw some recovery from its all-time low level and appreciated 10 paise to close at 85.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisment

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain in a weakening mode due to significant dollar demand. The Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to remain elevated, with resistance near the 110 level in the near-term amid a reduced likelihood of significant Fed rate cuts in 2025.

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but its forward guidance for 2025 has softened, with expectations reduced from four rate cuts to just two.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.07 against the greenback. During the day it witnessed an intraday high of 84.95 and a low of 85.12 before ending the session at 85.03 (provisional) against dollar, higher by 10 paise over its previous close.

Advertisment

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise and breached the crucial 85 level to close at a fresh all-time low of 85.13 against the US dollar.

Traders said the rupee recovered from lower levels in the latter half of the day on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A decline in crude oil prices also supported the rupee at lower levels.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on weak domestic markets and overall strength in the US dollar amid a hawkish Fed and improved US economy," Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

Advertisment

Choudhary further added that FII outflows may also weigh on the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI or any further correction in crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels.

"Traders may take cues from core PCE price index, personal spending and revised consumer sentiment data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 84.80 to 85.15," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.14 per cent at 108.26.

Advertisment

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.99 per cent to USD 72.16 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,176.46 points, or 1.49 per cent, down at 78,041.59 points, while Nifty settled down 340.10 points, or 1.42 per cent to 23,611.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,224.92 crore, according to exchange data.