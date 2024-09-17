Rupee rises 11 paise to settle at 83.75 against US dollar

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 83.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a weaker greenback against major currencies and a decline in crude oil prices.

The decline in wholesale inflation to a four-month-low and a strong domestic market pushed up the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.87, down 1 paisa from its previous close and traded in the range of 83-70 to 83.87 during the day.

It settled at 83.75 against the US dollar (provisional), up 11 paise from its previous close of 83.86.

"The rupee gained on Tuesday on positive domestic markets and weakness in the US dollar index. Domestic markets are trading near record highs," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

India's WPI inflation cooled off to 1.31 per cent in August, as against 2.04 per cent in July.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent to 100.60.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.66 per cent to USD 72.27 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex climbed 90.88 points to settle at a fresh all-time high of 83,079.66, while the Nifty rose 34.80 points to hit its record of 25,418.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,634.98 crore, according to exchange data.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on firm tone in the domestic markets. Weak US dollar may also support the rupee," Choudhary said, adding that USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.60-83.95. PTI TRB DRR DRR