Rupee rises 18 paise to close at 82.41 against US dollar

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The rupee gained 18 paise and settled for the day at 82.41 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by a positive trend in equity markets and steady foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.42 against the US dollar and settled at 82.41, up 18 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.32 and a low of 82.43.

This is the second straight day of rise for the rupee. The currency has gained 20 paise in the past two days.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 82.59 against the dollar.

"The Indian rupee appreciated for the second day in a row following foreign fund inflows and stronger Asian currencies," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The long liquidation from speculators and expectation of the central bank intervention supported the rupee. In the near-term, spot USDINR is expected to face resistance around 82.95 and support at 82.20, Parmar said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 101.85.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.98 per cent to USD 79.23 per barrel.

Softness in the US dollar and sustained FII inflows supported the rupee, forex traders said, adding that the strength in crude oil prices remains a concern for the rupee, as a sharp surge in prices could limit its gains.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, the weakness in the dollar index, driven by expectations of lower CPI in the US, supported the rupee.

However, the strength in crude oil prices remains a concern for the rupee, as a sharp surge in prices could limit its gains. "The rupee's range is expected to be between 82.45 and 82.80, and a break above 82.45 could serve as a positive trigger for further upside towards 82.15," Trivedi said.

"We expect rupee to trade with a negative bias on overall concerns over global economic slowdown and expectations that major central banks will hike interest rates to bring inflation lower to their target levels," Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

However, positive domestic markets and a soft dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Market participants may remain cautious ahead of India's inflation and IIP data and US inflation and PPI data this week. We expect the USDINR spot to trade between 82 to 82.85 in the near-term, Choudhary added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 273.67 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 65,617.84 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 83.50 points or 0.43 per cent to 19,439.40 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,197.38 crore, according to exchange data. PTI DRR HVA