Rupee rises 25 paise to close at 85.49 against US dollar, according to exchange data

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 25 paise to close at 85.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, logging the best monthly gain in over six years, supported by a resurgence of foreign fund inflows.

In March this year the local unit appreciated 2.17 per cent, the maximum since November 2018 when the local unit had registered a gain of over 5 per cent.

In the current financial year the rupee has depreciated more than 2 per cent. On April 2, 2024 it was quoted at 83.42 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said the domestic unit has witnessed significant appreciation supported by robust foreign fund inflows into the capital market.

Foreign investors have infused over Rs 32,000 crore in the past six consecutive trading sessions.

However, sharp upside for the local unit was restricted by weak domestic markets and rising US dollar. Moreover, investors also grappled with the potential economic impact of growing global trade concerns.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.64 then touched an intraday high of 85.40 and a low of 85.70 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.49 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 25 paise from its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee had weakened by 5 paise to close at 85.74 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on inflows by foreign investors. However, month-end dollar demand from importers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) and elevated crude oil prices may cap sharp upside," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further noted that "traders may take cues from core PCE price index data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 85.15 to 86.70." The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 104.43.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.16 per cent to USD 74.15 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 77,414.92, while the Nifty declined 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 23,519.35 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 11,111.25 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.