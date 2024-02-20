Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 82.97 against US dollar

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The rupee appreciated 4 paise to settle at 82.97 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid robust equity market sentiment and a weak American currency.

Advertisment

Forex traders said sustained foreign funds outflows capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 and touched the intraday high of 82.91 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 82.97 against the dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

Advertisment

On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise higher at 83.01 against the US dollar.

The currency market was closed on Monday on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, LKP Securities, said the rupee strengthened as the dollar index weakened.

Advertisment

"Additionally, a minor correction in crude prices after a strong rally provided support to the rupee. The financial sector's uptrend, evidenced by a 1.25 per cent gain in the Bank Nifty index, attracted fund inflows, further bolstering the rupee. Rupee's long consolidation persists within the range of 82.80-83.15," Trivedi said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.59 per cent to USD 83.07 per barrel.

Advertisment

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the Indian rupee strengthened and outperformed the Asian peers amid corporate dollar inflows and stable crude oil prices.

"Market participants are awaiting the Fed and RBI monetary policy minutes for triggers. The volumes and price actions were relatively quiet during the Asian and European sessions but are expected to pick up once US markets open after the long week-end," he said.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 349.24 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 73,057.40 points. The Nifty climbed 74.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 22,196.95 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,335 crore, according to exchange data. PTI HVA MR MR