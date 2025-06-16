Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 86.04 against US dollar

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The rupee rose 7 paise to settle at 86.04 against the US dollar on Monday amid a strong show at the domestic equity markets, weakening dollar, and easing of global crude oil prices.

However, decline in exports, along with foreign fund outflows, capped further gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.16 against the greenback and traded in the range of 85.94-86.24 before closing at 86.04, up 7 paise from its previous close.

The rupee had plummeted 59 paise to 86.11 against the US dollar on Friday.

The rupee regained, "but there was good dollar buying at lower levels as markets awaited the outcome of the continuing Iran-Israel war in the Middle East", Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said, adding that the rupee level could be in a wider range of 85.75 to 86.50 on Tuesday.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the Indian rupee gained on weak US dollar and surge in domestic markets. A decline in crude oil prices also supported the rupee. However, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East capped sharp gains.

"Traders may take cues from the Empire State Manufacturing Index data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 85.70 to Rs 86.40," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.20 per cent to 97.98.

After registering a positive growth for two months, India's exports slipped into negative territory again, contracting 2.17 per cent year-on-year to USD 38.73 billion in May due to a fall in global petroleum prices, while trade deficit narrowed at USD 21.88 billion during the month, the latest government data showed on Monday.

Imports declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year to USD 60.61 billion in May.

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) in the country declined to 0.39 per cent in May as prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel eased, as per government data.

WPI-based inflation was 0.85 per cent in April. It was 2.74 per cent in May last year.

According to the monthly data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Monday, the rate of unemployment in the country rose to 5.6 per cent in May from 5.1 per cent in April this year mainly due to seasonal variation.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points to settle at 81,796.15 while Nifty climbed 227.90 points to 24,946.50.

The prices of Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- dipped 0.79 per cent to 73.64 per barrel in futures trade after rising sharply over the past few days owing to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,539.42 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data. PTI TRB HVA