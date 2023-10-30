Rupee settles 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against US dollar

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The rupee traded on a flat note and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against the US dollar on Monday as sustained foreign fund outflows and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

Advertisment

Forex traders said the Indian rupee traded with a slight negative bias on strong US dollar and selling pressure from foreign equity investors.

However, a positive tone in domestic equities and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. US dollar gained on safe-haven demand as Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza.

At the interbank foreign exchange, in a range-bound trade the rupee opened at 83.25 and finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against the American currency, even as the domestic equity market made a smart recovery and ended the day on a positive note.

Advertisment

During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 83.24 and a low of 83.27 against the greenback.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.36 per cent at 106.18.

Advertisment

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.92 per cent to USD 87.84 per barrel.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, which may lead to safe-haven demand for US dollar," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further said that month-end dollar demand from importers and OMCs and weak global market sentiments may weigh on the domestic currency.

Advertisment

"However, weak crude oil prices and any intervention by the RBI may support rupee at lower levels. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83 to Rs 83.60," Choudhary said.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the rupee is expected to trade in the same range on Tuesday as market participants will keep a close eye on the monetary policy decisions from Bank of Japan, US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

"Market now awaits for BOJ tomorrow, FOMC on 1st and BOE on 2nd as also the various data coming during the week including the NFPR," Bhansali added.

Advertisment

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 64,112.65. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 19,140.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,761.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves declined by USD 2.36 billion to USD 583.53 billion during the week ended October 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 1.153 billion to USD 585.895 billion. PTI DRR HVA