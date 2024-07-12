Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 83.51 against US dollar

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The rupee settled for the day higher by 2 paise at 83.51 against the US dollar on Friday amid firm domestic equity markets and significant inflow of foreign capital.

Forex traders said the rupee inched higher as domestic equities touched fresh all-time highs and a weak tone in the US dollar supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit traded in a narrow range. It opened at 83.53, and touched an intraday high of 83.49 and a low of 83.55 against the American currency during the session.

It finally settled at 83.51 against the dollar, 2 paise higher than its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 2 paise lower at 83.53 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the weak US dollar as cooling inflation raises expectations of a September rate cut by the US Fed," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Odds of a September rate cut rose to around 90 per cent post inflation data.

"Positive tone in the domestic markets and fresh foreign inflows may also support the rupee. However, a surge in crude oil prices may cap sharp upside. Traders may take cues from India's IIP and CPI data," Choudhary added.

USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.25 to Rs 83.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 104.39.

"The US dollar declined as inflation cooled more than expected. US CPI rose 3 per cent y-o-y in June 2024 versus forecast of 3.1 per cent. Core CPI rose 3.3 per cent y-o-y in June 2024 versus forecast of 3.4 per cent," Choudhary said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.94 per cent higher at USD 86.20 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day 622.00 points, or 0.78 per cent, higher at 80,519.34 points. The broader NSE Nifty settled 186.20 points, or 0.77 per cent, up at 24,502.15 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,021.60 crore, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the country's forex reserves jumped USD 5.158 billion to USD 657.155 billion during the week ended July 5.

India's industrial production grew to a seven-month high of 5.9 per cent in May 2024, mainly due to good showing by power and mining sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Meanwhile, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed, retail inflation increased to four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June as food items, including vegetables became dearer. PTI DRR HVA