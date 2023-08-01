Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 82.22 against US dollar

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Rupee paired initial losses and settled 7 paise higher at 82.22 against US dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Advertisment

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed range-bound movement as the dollar index moved higher and Asian currencies moved lower against the American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.32 against the US dollar and settled 7 paise higher at 82.22 against the previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.22 and a low of 82.33.

Advertisment

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 82.29 against the dollar.

Strong American currency and elevated level of crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments, while positive macroeconomic data supported the local unit at lower levels.

"We expect rupee to trade with a negative bias on strong dollar and FII outflows over the past few days," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Advertisment

However, positive Asian markets may support rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from ISM manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job opening, and construction spending data from the US.

"Investors may remain cautious ahead of PMI data and jobs reports from the US this week. We expect the USDINR spot to trade in the range of 81.80 to 82.80 in the near-term," Choudhary said.

According to Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, "Over this week all eyes will be on the US jobs report. We expect a range of 82.00 and 82.45 on spot." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.45 per cent to 102.31.

Advertisment

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.00 per cent to USD 84.58 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 68.36 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 66,459.31. The broader NSE Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,733.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 92.85 crore, according to exchange data.

The gross GST collection rose 11 per cent to over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore-mark for the fifth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected last month was Rs 1,65,105 crore of which CGST was Rs 29,773 crore, SGST Rs 37,623 crore, IGST Rs 85,930 crore (including Rs 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,779 crore (including Rs 840 crore collected on import of goods). PTI DRR HVA