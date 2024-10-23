Rupee settles flat at 84.08 against US dollar

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The rupee settled flat at 84.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, facing pressure from a stronger American currency as well as relentless outflow of foreign funds.

Advertisment

Forex traders said the lacklustre sentiment in domestic equity markets and volatile geopolitics ahead of the US Presidential election kept investors on the sidelines.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 84.07 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range throughout the session. The unit finally settled at the previous session's closing level of 84.08 (provisional) against the dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 1 paisa lower at 84.08 against the US dollar.

Advertisment

The local currency has been struggling to recover since October 11, when it closed at its lowest level of 84.10 against the dollar.

According to analysts, the rupee has been under pressure due to the selling rush by foreign investors in pursuit of better gains from the Chinese market.

Also, they said, the US treasury yields surging to record levels raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may slow down its rate cut move, steering investors towards safe-haven assets.

Advertisment

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, the rupee traded on a flat note amid strong US dollar and rising US treasury yields. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.28 per cent to 104.19.

He said the dollar strengthened amid uncertainty over US Presidential elections, while bond yields surged on the possibility of a rise in US fiscal deficit.

IMF's global growth forecast of 3.2 per cent, slower than its previous projection of 3.2 per cent, also impacted investor sentiment.

Advertisment

Choudhary further added that investors may take cues from PMI data from the US this week. "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 83.90 to 84.30," he said.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.17 per cent to USD 75.15 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 138.74 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 80,081.98 points. The Nifty also fell 36.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 24,435.50 points. Both the indices closed sharply lower by more than 1 per cent on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,978.61 crore, according to exchange data. PTI HVA DRR DRR