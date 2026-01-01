Rupee starts 2026 on negative note; falls 11 paise to 89.99/ USD in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee started the new year on a negative note and depreciated 11 paise to 89.99 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the rupee entered 2026 with both challenges and cushions, while global uncertainty persists, India’s strong macroeconomic parameters and ample forex reserves provide stability.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.94 against the US dollar, then lost some ground and touched 89.99, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the last trading session of 2025, the rupee settled at 89.88 against the US dollar.

"While the calendar has changed, volatility is likely to persist. Under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the RBI appears comfortable allowing the rupee to adjust with market forces, while remaining actively present to smooth excessive moves and maintain orderly conditions," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Progress on the paused India–US trade deal remains a key upside risk and could deliver a meaningful confidence boost if concluded, Pabari said. "For now, USD/INR is expected to trade in the 89.30–90.20 range in the near term," he said, adding that a sustained break below 89.30 could open the path toward 88.50.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 98.32.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.78 per cent at USD 60.85 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 194.38 points higher at 85,414.98, while the Nifty was up 47.55 points at 26,177.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.