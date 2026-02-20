Rural development, women empowerment in focus in Odisha's Rs 3.10 lakh cr budget for FY'27

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, with focus on agriculture, rural development and women empowerment.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 1,80,000 crore has been earmarked for programme expenditure, around 58 per cent of the total budget estimates.

Presenting his government’s third budget, Majhi said administrative expenditure is proposed at Rs 1,14,000 crore, while the outlay for Disaster Risk Management Funds is Rs 5,375 crore.

The capital outlay of Rs 72,100 crore estimated in the budget is 6.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and 23.3 per cent of the state budget, the CM said.

The total outlay for the agriculture sector is Rs 42,492 crore, and Rs 18,957 crore for women and child development initiatives.

“One of the visions of our government under women empowerment is to see every girl child complete graduation,” he said, announcing a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana’.

As part of the scheme, a savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of girls born in families belonging to the economically weaker section.

They will be provided Rs 1,00,001 on completion of graduation.

Majhi also announced another scheme – Mission PoWaR (Power, Water and Road) – with a proposed provision of Rs 1,000 crore to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 800 crore has been made for a scheme for incomplete rural piped water supply projects to ensure that every rural household in Odisha has access to a safe, reliable and sustainable source of drinking water, the chief minister said.

He proposed to transfer Rs 3,056 crore on recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, and around Rs 7,450 crore on recommendations of the 6th State Finance Commission, to rural and urban local bodies of Odisha.

Majhi said his government will be able to generate a revenue surplus of about 3 per cent of GSDP, and the fiscal deficit will be limited to 3.5 per cent of GSDP for the 2025-26 fiscal. The 2025-26 budget would thus be Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) compliant, he stated.

The CM announced that the state government will establish a world-class Shree Jagannath Interpretation Centre in Puri at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, while restoring the spiritual glory of the ‘Gundicha Mandir’, ‘Emar Math’, ‘Pramod Udyan’ and the historic Raghunandan Library.

“We had committed to the people that we will make a detailed inventory of the ornaments and valuables of Lord Jagannath. I am happy to allocate Rs 5 crore as grant-in-aid in favour of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, for preparation of a detailed inventory,” Majhi said.

He also announced the ‘DALKHAI’ (Dignified Access to Livelihood, Knowledge, Health and Allied Infrastructure) scheme to address the underlying causes of distress migration by ensuring sustainable livelihoods through inter and intra-departmental coordination.

“By facilitating mass weddings, the Odisha government is taking on the financial responsibility... so that families can celebrate this milestone without hardship,” Majhi said, proposing an allocation of Rs 12 crore for the purpose.

Majhi also proposed an allocation of Rs 5,575 crore for the ‘Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)’ scheme, and Rs 1,500 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for completion of pending work.

An allocation of Rs 6,088 crore has been proposed under the ‘Samrudha Krushaka Yojana’, Rs 2,030 crore for the CM-KISAN scheme, Rs 400 crore for the ‘Shree Anna Abhiyan’, and Rs 469 crore for Crop Diversification Programme, he said.

To ensure timely payments and seamless procurement operations, the CM proposed the creation of a robust revolving fund of Rs 5,000 crore, enabling prompt disbursal to farmers.

Majhi said Odisha has an ambitious plan to provide piped water supply and safe drinking water to all rural households by the end of March, 2027.

Accordingly, substantial financial provisions have been proposed, including Rs 1,495 crore under ‘Basudha’ and Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), he said. PTI BBM RBT