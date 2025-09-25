Russia's participation in UP trade show to drive int'l collaboration: State minister Nandi

Greater Noida, Sep 25 (PTI) UP industry development and exports promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday said Russia's active participation in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will give a fresh impetus to international collaboration and cement the state's role as a crucial trade hub.

Earlier in the day, the four-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russia is the country partner for the trade show.

Russia's participation adds weight to this edition of the trade show, and this will open new avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term strategic alliances, Nandi said.

"With Russia's active participation, the show will give a fresh impetus to international collaboration and cross-border ventures, cementing Uttar Pradesh's role as a crucial trade hub," he said.

UPITS 2025 is designed to be bigger, broader, and more inclusive, strengthening the state's position as a global sourcing hub with its theme, 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', Nandi, UP Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI & Investment Promotion, said.

This year's edition introduces a three-dimensional buyer strategy, categorising participation into international buyers, domestic B2B buyers, and domestic B2C buyers -- ensuring opportunities across the value chain for large exporters, small businesses, and end consumers alike, the minister said.

The show is expected to host over 2,400 exhibitors, 1.25 lakh B2B visitors and 4.5 lakh B2C visitors, spread across 1,10,000 sqm of gross exhibition space.

With sectors ranging from handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, wellness, AYUSH, and more, the trade show demonstrates the full spectrum of Uttar Pradesh's potential, Nandi added.

One of the main objectives of UPITS-2025 is to highlight Uttar Pradesh's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform.