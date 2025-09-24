RVAI Global acquires TYNYBAY

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) AI-driven enterprise solutions provider RVAI Global on Wednesday announced the acquisition of TYNYBAY.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

All employees, products and IP developed by TNYBAY will now be part of RVAIGLOBAL.

“This acquihire enables us to expand beyond core AI capabilities and integrate agentic solutions that deliver autonomy, adaptability, and human-in-the-loop collaboration for the enterprise of the future,” said Rohit Himatsingka, Co-Founder of RVAI Global.

Mumbai-headquartered RVAI Global's services span across AI consulting & Advisory, AI as-a-service, Agentic AI solutions & AI Talent Solutions.