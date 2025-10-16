RVNL driving sustainable rail projects for stronger, connected India: Company CMD

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has been delivering technically advanced and sustainable railway projects that connect people, strengthen logistics, and power economic growth as India undertakes one of the most ambitious infrastructure transformations, its top official said on Thursday.

While visiting Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's (RVNL) stall at the 16th edition of the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), its Chairman and Managing Director, SC Jain, praised the company's contribution to India's rapidly modernising railway infrastructure.

"The stall features miniature models of engineering marvels such as the iconic Pamban Bridge, the cable-stayed bridge, and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Tunnel Boring Machine, underscoring RVNL's prowess in delivering complex, technology-driven railway projects in record time," a press note said.

Officials said that through its participation in the exhibition, RVNL aims to highlight its achievements in accelerating project execution, embracing advanced construction technology, and driving sustainability in line with Indian Railways' vision of modernisation and net-zero targets.

They stated that as RVNL continues to execute landmark railway and metro projects across India, its presence at IREE-2025 underscores the organisation's commitment to building a smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

"With a strong focus on engineering excellence and innovation, RVNL remains a key enabler of India's vision for modern, future-ready railway infrastructure," the company said.

The exhibition is being held from October 15 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam here. PTI JP NSD NSD