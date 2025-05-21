RVNL net profit drops 4 pc to Rs 459.15 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 478.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the January-March period dropped to Rs 6,613.90 crore from Rs 6,994.31 crore in the year-ago period, RVNL said in a filing to BSE.

The total expenses of the company dropped to Rs 6,120.08 crore over Rs 6,412.41 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. RVNL is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways. PTI SID MR