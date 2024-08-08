RVNL Q1 net profit falls around 35% to Rs 224 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday posted around 35 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.92 crore during the June quarter of FY25, mainly on account of reduced income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 343.09 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income decreased to Rs 4,336.75 crore from Rs 5,853.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.