RVNL Q2 profit declines to Rs 230 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) State-owned RVNL on Tuesday posted around 20 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.52 crore in the September quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 286.90 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,333.36 crore from Rs 5,136.07 crore during July-September FY25.

RVNL's expenses surged to Rs 5,015 crore from Rs 4,731.52 crore a year ago.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure. PTI ABI TRB