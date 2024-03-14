RVNL-Salasar JV gets Rs 174 cr transmission project from MP govt

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A joint venture of state-owned RVNL and private steel player Salasar Techno Engineering has bagged a transmission project worth around Rs 174 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

In a BSE filing, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said it holds 51 per cent stake in the JV while Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has the remaining 49 per cent stake.

The order from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd is for construction of 132 KV (kilovolt) and 220 KV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in eastern part of the state, RVNL said in the filing.

The project is to be executed in 18 months, RVNL said adding that the size of the order is Rs 173.98 crore.

Advertisment

In another filing, the company said it has separately bagged an order of Rs 106.37 crore from M P Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV line for bifurcation and interconnection.

The project also includes additional 11 KV bay at 33/11 KV sub-station, augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV Lines.

RVNL, under Ministry of Railways, ​is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU