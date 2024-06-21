Rwanda seeks investments in agriculture, tourism from India

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Rwanda is seeking investments in the fields of agriculture, tourism, financial services and mining from India, high commissioner of that East African country Jaqueline Mukangira said on Friday.

Speaking at an ICC session here, she said that Rwanda offers a safe and conducive investment environment with several Indian companies setting up facilities in her country.

Mukangira said Rwanda provides a strong foundation of political, economic and social transformation for investments.

"Rwanda is now the safest place (for investments) and is one of the fastest growing economies of Africa," she said.

Rwanda is also the preferred destination for MICE in Africa, she said.

"The government provides very good incentives for investments in Rwanda and capital gains exemptions are given on transfer of shares," Mukangira said.

Honourary consul of Rwanda in Kolkata, Rudra Chatterjee, said that investments in the East African country are very profitable.

"A significant portion of revenues and profits of Luxmi Tea comes from its tea estates in Rwanda," he said.

Luxmi Tea bought three tea estates in Rwanda and started operations there seven years ago, Chatterjee, also the MD of the company, said. PTI dc NN