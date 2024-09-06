S Parthiban is Chief General Manager, BSNL Tamil Nadu circle

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of S Parthiban as the Chief General Manager, Tamil Nadu Circle.

An Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1988 batch, Parthiban also holds the additional charge of Chief General Manager, Chennai Telephones.

An engineering graduate from Anna University, Chennai, Parthiban began his career in Department of Telecommunications as Assistant Divisional Engineering Telecom in southern telecom projects, an official release said.

He was instrumental in developing a long-distance telecom network in the southern states for carrying telecom traffic. He had commissioned digital microwave route between Madurai and Thiruvananthanpuram and long distance optical fibre cable routes of different capacities in different parts of southern states.

In his previous tenure as Director and Deputy Director General, he played significant role in unearthing and curbing of telecom setups being operated illegally, the release said. PTI VIJ SS