S Suresh Kumar takes charge as chairman DVC

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer S Suresh Kumar on Monday took charge as the Chairman at Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Kumar, an IAS officer of 1988 batch of West Bengal cadre was the Director General at Netaji Subhash Administrative Training Institute, Kolkata, before joining as DVC chairman, the DVC said.

Kumar had also served as the Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal government's, Power Department from November 2019 to April 2023.

He is a B Tech in Chemical engineering from IIT Madras. PTI BSM RG