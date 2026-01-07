Saarathi Finance secures 'A-' rating from Icra in first year of operations

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Saarathi Finance and Credit Private Ltd (Saarathi Finance), an NBFC firm focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has been assigned an 'A- (Stable)' rating.

Achieving an 'A-' rating within the first year of operations in the NBFC sector underscores Saarathi Finance’s strong business model and healthy capitalisation, with high-quality investor backing.

Saarathi Finance received the rating following its first equity funding round of Rs 477 crore in May 2025, backed by notable investors like TVS Capital, Lok Capital, Evolvence Equity Partners and Paragon Partners.

Saarathi Finance CEO Vivek Bansal owns 49 per cent in the NBFC firm, with institutional investors holding about 35.5 per cent, indicating a strong alignment between management and capital partners.

Bansal said, "Securing an A- rating from ICRA in our very first year is a strong validation of Saarathi Finance’s vision, governance and execution capabilities. It reflects the confidence that lenders, investors and stakeholders have in our strategy to build a high-quality, inclusive MSME lending franchise". PTI DP DP BAL BAL