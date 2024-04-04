SaaS firm SingleInterface raises USD 30 mn in funding led by Asia Partners

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Software-as-a-service firm SingleInterface has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 250 crore) in a funding round led by Singapore-based Asia Partners, the company said on Thursday.

Advertisment

This is the first-ever external fundraising round of SingleInterface, according to a statement.

The funding round also witnessed the participation of PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.

"With more than 400 million local businesses worldwide, SingleInterface has immense untapped potential in the global market. With this funding, we are poised to tap into new markets and further solidify our position as a global leader in enabling marketing and commerce capabilities for multi-location enterprise brands through our product suite," SingleInterface co-founder and Chairman Harish Bahl said.

SingleInterface said it will use the capital infusion for three key priorities -- to further consolidate its leadership position in its category in Asia, extend its reach worldwide, and continue deepening its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products, particularly around advanced audience segmentation and personalised re-engagement. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL