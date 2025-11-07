Saatvik Green Energy arm bags orders worth Rs 300 cr for supply of solar modules

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Friday said that its arm Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has secured orders worth Rs 299.40 crore for supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

The orders have been placed by three reputed independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC players in India, further strengthening Saatvik's visibility in the fast-growing domestic solar market, a company statement said.

Saatvik Green Energy's material subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited has received and accepted the new orders aggregating to Rs 299.40 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, the statement said.

These are repeat orders and will be executed between December 2025 and March 2026, aligning with the project timelines of the respective developers.

All orders are from domestic counterparties, reflecting continued confidence in Saatvik's manufacturing capabilities, product reliability, and on-time delivery track record, it said.

Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said in the statement, "These fresh repeat orders worth nearly Rs 300 crore from leading IPPs and EPCs are a strong vote of confidence in Saatvik's quality, scale, and execution reliability." The latest order further augments Saatvik’s growing order book and complements its strategic investments in multi-location manufacturing, including its 4.8 GW module facility at Ambala, Haryana, and the upcoming integrated 4 GW module plus a 4.8 GW solar cell greenfield facility in Odisha, which is being developed to support India's long-term solar ambitions, the company said. PTI KKS HVA