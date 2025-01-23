Saatvik Green Energy bags 23 MW solar projects from Himachal govt

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday said it has secured 23 MW solar projects from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The company will set up two solar projects - 11 MW in Lamlehri Upperli Una and 12 MW in Gondpur Bulla Una, Saatvik Green Energy said in a statement.

The contracts awarded by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) will be developed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model over a period of 8 months, the solar module manufacturing firm said.

The Lamlehri project will be developed using mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact) technology. It is expected to produce 17.13 million units of green energy per year and offset over 4,02,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions.

The Gondpur project will use N-TOPCon technology and generate 19.13 million units of clean energy annually offsetting nearly 4,57,000 tonnes of Co2.

"We have collaborated with HPPCL to contribute to Himachal Pradesh's renewable energy journey.

"With our cutting-edge technology and expertise, we aim to set new benchmarks in project execution and operational efficiency," Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, said. PTI ABI ABI SHW