Saatvik Green Energy bags new solar module supply orders worth Rs 177 cr

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Monday said it has secured a solar module supply order worth Rs 177.50 crore.

These orders have been awarded by reputed independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC developers across the country, the company said in a statement.

The company said "its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted new orders aggregating to Rs 177.50 crores for the supply of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules".

As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW with an additional 1 GW under expansion at Ambala, Haryana. PTI ABI TRB