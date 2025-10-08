Saatvik Green Energy bags solar modules supply orders worth over Rs 700 cr

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday said it has secured supply orders for solar PV Modules worth over Rs 700 crore.

All orders are set to be delivered in this financial year, a company statement said, adding that these repeat orders were from leading engineering, procurement, and construction companies and from independent power producers.

The parent firm, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, received orders worth Rs 488 crore, while its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received contracts worth Rs 219.62 crore.

"At Saatvik, we want to help India have a clean energy future by providing reliable, high-quality solar solutions. These orders strengthen our developing partnerships with premier EPCs and IPPs who believe in our technology, size, and dependability," Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy said.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is a top Indian maker of high-efficiency solar PV modules and the main company in the Saatvik Group.

The company works with a wide range of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial clients, providing reliable solutions that are suited to India's changing energy needs.