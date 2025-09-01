Saatvik Green Energy bags solar pumps order in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Monday said it has secured a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the installation of 1,500 solar water pumping systems in the state.

The project falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) / PM-Kusum – B Scheme (2025–2026), the company said in a statement.

Under the scope of work, Saatvik Green Energy will undertake the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid DC (direct current) solar PV water pumping systems directly at farmers’ sites.

The contract also includes a five-year system warranty, repair and maintenance, and a remote monitoring system (RMS) to ensure long-term reliability and farmer satisfaction.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said, "Solar-powered irrigation not only empowers farmers by providing reliable water access but also supports India’s larger goal of sustainable and self-reliant agriculture." The company did not disclose the order value.

Saatvik Green Energy is a leading module manufacturer, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of over 3.80 GW modules.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

Later, the Centre extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026, as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic. PTI ABI ABI DR DR