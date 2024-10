New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Monday said it has secured a Rs 302 crore module supply contract in Maharashtra.

As part of the order, it will supply 200 MW of solar modules to a government entity in the state, the company said in a statement.

The company has a 3.8 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 2 GW under construction. PTI ABI TRB