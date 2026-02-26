Saatvik Green Energy gets Rs 87 cr module supply order

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy has secured an order worth Rs 87 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

The order has been secured from an independent power producer, the company said.

Saatvik Green Energy is one of India's leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU