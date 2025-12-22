Saatvik Green Energy gets solar pump supply order under PM-KUSUM

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Monday said it has bagged a project worth Rs 13.50 crore under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra.

The order has been placed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), the company said in an exchange filing. The project involves the installation and commissioning of 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacity at identified farmer sites.

The value of the order is Rs 13.5 crore.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026. PTI ABI ABI MR