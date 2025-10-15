Saatvik Green Energy, its arm bag orders worth Rs 689.47 cr

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday said the company and its arm Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt Ltd have secured orders worth Rs 689.47 crore for the supply of solar PV modules.

The orders include Rs 50.62 crore in solar PV module supply received directly by Saatvik Green Energy Limited, scheduled for execution by November 2025, a company statement said.

It also includes orders worth Rs 638.85 crore received by its material subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd, scheduled for execution by June 2026.

According to the statement, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, one of India’s leading integrated solar-energy solutions providers, announced it has received and accepted new orders aggregating to Rs 689.47 crore for the supply of high-efficiency solar PV modules from multiple reputed Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and EPC developers across India.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said, “The cumulative order value of nearly Rs 690 crore further strengthens our revenue visibility and underscores the confidence of our long-term partners." Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar-energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency PV modules and EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW with an additional 1 GW under expansion at Ambala, Haryana. The company is also developing a greenfield facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity. PTI KKS DR DR