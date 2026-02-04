Saatvik Green Energy net profit jumps 144 pc to Rs 99 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Solar PV module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday posted a 144 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 98.72 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.5 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

The revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,257.02 crore in the quarter from Rs 518.2 crore a year ago.

Its CEO Prashant Mathur said Q3 FY26 was a strong quarter for Saatvik Green Energy, with revenues reaching Rs 1,257.02 crore, driven by robust demand for solar modules, high-capacity utilisation and continued traction from repeat customers.

Operational performance remained robust, with capacity utilisation at 81 per cent during the quarter, he added.

As of December 31, 2025, our order book stood at 5.05 GW, providing strong revenue visibility. During the period, we secured repeat domestic orders aggregating Rs 963 crore from leading IPPs and EPC players, reaffirming confidence in our product quality and execution capabilities, he added.

"Our balance sheet continued to strengthen, with the debt-equity ratio improving to 0.66, reflecting a meaningful reduction in leverage and enhanced financial flexibility. This supports our planned capacity expansion and backward integration initiatives in a disciplined manner,” he said.

The greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha is on track, comprising 4 GW of solar module capacity and 4.8 GW of solar cell capacity, he informed.

The project represents a key milestone in Saatvik’s backward integration strategy, aimed at improving cost competitiveness and long-term margin sustainability.

It has successfully commissioned and operationalised a 2 GW in-house EPE (Protective Encapsulant) film manufacturing facility at its Ambala campus in Haryana.

The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex.

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is one of India's leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments.