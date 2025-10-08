Saatvik Green Energy net profit jumps manifold in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday posted a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.82 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 919.73 crore in the quarter against Rs 254.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd manufactures high-efficiency solar PV modules.

The company was listed on the exchanges last month. PTI KKS SHW