Saatvik Green Energy Q2 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 83 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday posted a 36.39 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 83.2 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a company statement said.

Revenues from operations increased to Rs 768 crore in the quarter from Rs 475.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to the statement, the order book expanded to nearly 4.68 GW as of September 30, 2025, providing strong revenue visibility.

"Throughout this high-growth phase, we maintained healthy double-digit margins and strengthened our balance sheet. Our Debt-to-Equity ratio improved to 0.44 from 1.37, reflecting prudent leverage and better capital efficiency, even as we invest aggressively in Odisha, Ambala, and future manufacturing locations," Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer of Saatvik Green Energy, said.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

As of September 30, 2025, the company operates a module manufacturing capacity of approximately 4.8 GW at its facility in Ambala, Haryana.

Saatvik is also developing a greenfield facility in Odisha with an integrated 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity, positioning the company as a multi-location, integrated player at the core of India's renewable energy build-out. PTI KKS KKS SHW