Saatvik Green Energy signs pact to supply solar water pumps in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy has signed an agreement to supply solar water pumps in Maharashtra, a statement said on Thursday.

The company has partnered with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to supply solar submersible pumps at 250 sites across the state, it said in a statement.

These are 100 per cent stainless steel pumps with high-efficiency motor and controllers, suitable for various applications such as drinking water supply, livestock watering, pond management, and irrigation. PTI ABI MR