Saatvik Solar gets 200 MW solar module supply order

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Saatvik Solar on Monday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar module supply contract from GH2 Solar.

As part of the collaboration, Saatvik Solar, will supply bifacial solar modules for a period of 12 months starting January 2025, a company statement said.

"Saatvik Solar signs a contract with GH2 Solar to supply 200MW of high-efficiency mono perc bifacial half cut solar PV modules (series), rated at 540/550Wp, for use across various solar projects in India," the statement said.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the order.

The company has a 3.8 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 2 GW under construction.

GH2 Solar is a green hydrogen developer based and provides sustainable energy solutions through green hydrogen production and distribution. PTI ABI DRR