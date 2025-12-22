Saatvik Solar Industries bags module supply order worth Rs 486 cr

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Monday said that its arm Saatvik Solar Industries has secured an order worth Rs 486 crore from an independent power producer for the supply of solar PV modules.

The order will be executed by December 2026, a regulatory filing said.

"Our material subsidiary, i.e., Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted an order aggregating to Rs 486 crore from one renowned independent power producers/EPC players for supply of solar PV modules," the filing said. PTI KKS HVA HVA