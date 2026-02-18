Saatvik Solar Industries bags Rs 44.10 crore solar module order

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm Saatvik Solar Industries has secured a Rs 44.10 crore order to supply solar modules to an independent power producer.

The order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026, a company statement said.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said that securing the Rs 44.10 crore order reflects strong market trust in the company’s manufacturing excellence and consistent delivery capabilities.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd said that its material subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd, has received and accepted an order worth Rs 44.10 crore from a renowned Independent Power Producer (IPP)/EPC player for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

On the manufacturing front, Saatvik recently commissioned a 2 GW in-house EPE film manufacturing facility, strengthening vertical integration and advancing its position as a ‘Make in India’ leader.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is one of India’s leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments.

The company currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a Greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell capacity. PTI KKS KKS DR DR