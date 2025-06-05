Saatvik Solar Industries breaks ground on integrated solar cell, module facility in Odisha

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Saatvik Green Energy said its arm Saatvik Solar Industries broke ground on Thursday to set up an integrated 4.80 GW solar cell and 4.00 GW module manufacturing facility in Odisha.

The facility is poised to become a cornerstone of Saatvik Green Energy's (SGEL) expansion strategy, a statement said.

Saatvik Solar Industries (SSIPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy (SGEL), today (June 5, 2025) hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 4.00 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility (Project Site), which shall be set up on the land sub-leased from Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL) within the 57 acres located at National Highway - 16 at Chama Khandi, Gopalpur Industrial Park, Gopalpur, Ganjam district, Odisha, according to the statement.

"We are also in the process of adding a capacity of 1.00 GW in one of our module manufacturing facilities in Ambala, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Following these additions, we expect our capacity to be 4.80 GW for cell manufacturing and 8.80 GW for both integrated cell and module manufacturing across our facilities in Ambala and Odisha," said Prashant Mathur, CEO, SGEL.

Headquartered in Gurugram, SGEL is one of India’s leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.80 GW modules as of February 28, 2025. PTI KKS DR