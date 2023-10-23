Sadhana Nitro Chem gets MPCB nod to produce para aminophenol used in pharma

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Speciality chemical maker Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (SNCL) on Monday said it has received approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for the production of para aminophenol (pAP) which is used in the pharma industry.

Established in 1973, SNCL manufactures intermediate specialty chemicals and has a manufacturing facility in Roha across 22 acres.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received approval from the MPCB for consent to establish the production of pAP.

It has also made "successful transition to commercial production at its pAP plant, now operating in a continuous mode".

The product is utilised not only in generic over-the-counter paracetamol but also in prescription drugs, SNCL said.

"...we have invested more than Rs 100 crore in the pAP project. This investment, encompassing research and development, plant machinery, construction costs, and additional infrastructure for future expansions, underscores our commitment to sustainable growth," SNCL MD Abhishek Javeri said.

SNCL said this facility is the world's second plant to manufacture pAP from nitrobenzene mode.

"Producing pAP from Nitrobenzene, as against its manufacturing from Para Nitro Chloro Benzene (PNCB), offers several significant benefits. The PNCB method is marked by substantial effluent production, while the Nitrobenzene approach aligns with green chemistry principles, generating zero effluent," it added. PTI MJH MJH TRB