Sadhna Broadcast stock manipulation: Sebi refuses to lift ban on 5 entities for misleading YouTube videos

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Regulator Sebi on Thursday refused to lift the securities market ban imposed on five entities in a case related to manipulating the share prices of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.

The entities are -- Jatin Manubhai Shah, Heli Jatin Shah, Daivik Jatin Shah, Angad M Rathod and Karavan Tradelink OPC Pvt Ltd. They are collectively referred to as noticees.

The markets watchdog, through an interim order in March, prohibited 31 entities from the securities market based on prima facie findings, and now it has confirmed the ban against five of them.

"The prima facie findings in the interim order dated March 2, 2023, that the noticees have prima facie engaged in a fraudulent and manipulative scheme resulting in prima facie contravention of provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, stand confirmed," Sebi said in the order.

Further, Sebi has given relaxations to these entities individually by modifying the illegal gain made by them.

"I hereby confirm the directions issued vide the interim order dated March 02, 2023, subject to the following modifications, the liability for the illegal gain made by Noticees individually shall stand modified and consequently, the total illegal gain made by all the 31 Noticees also stands modified to Rs 40.60 crore," Sebi's whole-time member Ananth Narayan G said in the 38-page confirmatory order.

Earlier in the interim order passed by Sebi, the regulator had impounded illegal gains of Rs 41.85 crore made by the 31 entities after misleading videos were uploaded on YouTube channels.

In its interim order, Sebi found that during the second half of July 2022, false and misleading videos about Sadhna Broadcast were uploaded to two YouTube channels -- The Advisor and Moneywise. These YouTube videos peddled false and misleading news to recommend that investors should buy the Sadhna stock for extraordinary profits, Sebi said.

Following the release of the misleading YouTube videos, there was an increase in the price and trading volume of the Sadhna scrip. The volumes appear to have been contributed by a large number of retail investors likely influenced by the misleading YouTube videos.

During this period, certain promoter shareholders, key management personnel of Sadhna and non-promoter shareholders offloaded a significant part of their holdings at inflated prices and booked profits.

Sebi has classified these entities into categories like creators of YouTube channels, net sellers/ promoters and profit makers, volume Creators (VCs) and information carriers (ICs).

The entities orchestrated an egregious case of "pump-and-dump" of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd, wherein they collectively helped create trading volumes and interest in the scrip, spread patently false and misleading YouTube videos about the scrip, and hence, induced unsuspecting small investors to buy the Sadhna scrip at elevated prices, Sebi added. The order came after the entities filed an appeal against the interim order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and the tribunal vide its order dated July 12, 2023, directed the regulator to pass an appropriate order in relation to them. PTI HG BAL BAL