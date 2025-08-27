SAEL Industries commissions first 300 MW solar power project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) SAEL Industries has commissioned its first solar power project of around 300 mega watts in Rajasthan.

The solar power project, located in the Jalore district, spans over 1,000 acres, the renewable energy player said in a statement.

The company said, "It has commissioned its first solar power project in Rajasthan with a capacity of 200MW (Alternate Current) and 298 MW (Direct Current) through its subsidiary Sunfree Energy RJP1 Pvt Ltd." SAEL signed the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) on February 20, 2024, at an electricity tariff of Rs 2.61 per kWh (kilowatt hour).

Commissioned on August 17, ahead of its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), the project aims to enable early transmission and additional supply of power within the state, SAEL said.

SAEL Industries is a renewable energy company with a presence in agri waste-to-energy, utility-connected solar, and solar module manufacturing.

It has a portfolio of over 7.7 GW of solar independent power producer assets across India.