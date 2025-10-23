SAEL Industries to procure 20 lakh tonnes of paddy waste for energy generation

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) SAEL Industries, an integrated renewable energy company, is looking to procure 20 lakh tonnes of paddy waste for electricity generation purpose.

SAEL has a portfolio of 11 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, totalling 165 MW (including an under construction project in Rajasthan).

In a statement, the company said it is expecting to procure 20 lakh tonnes of paddy waste with the onset of the harvesting season this year and convert it into clean electricity through its fuel aggregator.

Laxit Awla, CEO & Executive Director, SAEL Industries, said: "By converting agricultural waste into clean energy, we're not only making an attempt at creating new income avenues for farmers but also attempting to tackle the issue of stubble burning. This initiative helps preserve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and decrease dependence on fossil fuel imports, while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy grid." Besides WTE, SAEL also has a portfolio of over 6.7 GW of solar independent power producer assets across India.