Safecure Services Rs 30.6-cr SME IPO to open on Wednesday, fixes price at Rs 102 per share

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Safecure Services, a security and facility management company, on Monday said it has fixed the price at Rs 102 per equity share for the Rs 30.6-crore initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on October 29.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on October 31. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,400 shares and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereof, Thane-based Safecure Services said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at an offer price of Rs 102 per share, it said.

The net proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 13 crore will be used for funding the working capital requirements, while funds worth Rs 7 crore will be utilised to pare debt and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2012, Safecure Services is engaged in providing services relating to private security, e-surveillance, facility management and also corporate interior fit-out work in the country.

On the financial front, the company reported revenue of Rs 18.32 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2.02 crore for the June quarter. Thane-based Safecure Services posted a revenue of Rs 73.10 crore and PAT of Rs 6.04 crore in FY 25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE's SME platform.

Sun Capital Advisory Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. PTI HG MR