Safex Chemicals inks pact with Bayer to empower small farmers

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Safex Chemicals on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with German life science company Bayer under the Better Life Farming initiative to upskill small farmers and help them adopt cost-effective crop protection and nutrition practices tailored to their local conditions.

The first phase of the initiative will focus on 400 Better Life Farming centres in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and those regions where a large population of marginal farmers remains underserved, the company said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Safex will introduce their crop protection solutions and sustainable farming practices empowering farmers to adopt smarter, resource-efficient techniques that lead to higher productivity and profitability per unit of land.

The Better Life Farming initiative is a global, multi-stakeholder partnership led by Bayer AG, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Netafim, and Yara Fertilizers. The initiative is designed to address the key value chain needs of smallholders, unlock their agricultural potential, and improve profitability and resilience in farming communities.

Safex Chemicals Chairman SK Chaudhary said, "This aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of enabling farmers with the right tools and knowledge. Together, we aim to deliver solutions that not only improve yields but also enhance farm incomes and promote environmental stewardship". PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL