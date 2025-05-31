Safex Chemicals starts operations at new plant in Gujarat to expand biz

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Crop protection solutions firm Safex Chemicals has commenced operations at its new manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of liquid and powder crop protection formulations, significantly augmenting Safex's capacity to meet the rising demand from India's key agricultural belts.

"With the current capacity of 23,335 tonnes for liquid products and 51,395 tonnes of overall production including liquid, powder and granules across facilities in India, the new capacity will add an initial production capacity of 30 tonnes per day for liquid formulations, scalable up to 80 tonnes per day," Safex Chemicals said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the investment made to set up this new facility.

With the current workforce of over 1,550 globally, Safex will add approximately 300 direct jobs to the overall workforce, it added. PTI MJH DRR