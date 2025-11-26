Safran committed to full engine tech transfer for India's fifth-generation fighter jets, says CEO

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) With the support of the French government, global defence and aviation player Safran is committed to full transfer of engine technology to India for the fifth-generation fighter jets, its CEO, Olivier Andries, said on Wednesday.

India has kick-started the process to develop a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. The government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

At a briefing in the city, Andries said with the total support of the French government, "we are absolutely committed to transfer engine technology, full transfer of technology for the next fighter engine development." Emphasising that India is the only country where the company would be ready to do so, he said the company would engage with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for technical and commercial discussions on co-development.

Andries was talking to media persons after the inauguration of its MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility for LEAP engines that power narrow-body A320 and B737 planes.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the dedicated MRO facility for M88 engines that are used in Rafale fighter jets was also held on Wednesday.

Both facilities will be in Hyderabad.

Safran further said it is committed to setting up a final assembly line in India for Rafale engines and critical components if the Indian Air Force places more orders for the fighter jets.

Safran, which has been present in India for more than 70 years, provides engines and various critical components, including landing gear and electrical systems for Rafale fighter jets. PTI RAM DRR