Safran selects TEAL for the production of LEAP engine turbine parts in India

Bengaaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Safran Aircraft Engines, a French engine manufacturer and Titan Engineering and Automation Limited have signed a contract at the Aero India for the production of parts for the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engine's low-pressure turbine.

This first partnership between the two companies leverages TEAL's technological expertise and will enhance production capabilities for the LEAP in India. Production of the first parts will start in 2026.

This contract is part of the "Make in India" policy promoted by the Indian government to support the country's aerospace growth, Safran said in a release.

In this context, Safran Aircraft Engines is developing a complete industrial ecosystem in India backed by major Indian partners to support the ramp-up of Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) production as well as the M88 engine powering the Rafale, it said.

"We are proud to collaborate with Safran Aircraft Engines on this strategic project. This partnership reflects our expertise in the production of complex parts, and strengthens our position as a key player in the aerospace supply chain," Sridhar Neelakantan, CEO of TEAL said.

"We look forward to applying our know-how to the production of the LEAP engine and to contributing to its expansion in India," he said.

Dominique Dupuy, Purchasing VP at Safran Aircraft Engines said, "We are delighted by this new partnership with TEAL which marks an important step in our development in India and the setting up of local supply chains." Safran Aircraft Engines said it is thus strengthening its footprint in India, a key market where the company already has five production sites in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa.

A sixth site dedicated to LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities will open in Hyderabad in 2025, the company added.